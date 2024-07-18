GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple mandagapadi: HC grants time to appellants to respond

Published - July 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a suggestion was made to permit Scheduled Caste people to perform mandagapadi on the ninth day of Kamatchi Amman Temple festival in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted time to the appellants to respond to the suggestion.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan took note of the report submitted by the authorities stating that the issue could not be resolved in the peace committee meeting held earlier, and posted the matter for hearing to July 22.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by three persons, Kasinadhan, Tamilarasan and Swaminadhan, against a Single Bench order that had issued directions that the Adi Dravidar community should be associated as ‘mandagapaditharar’ on one of the days in the 10-day festival.

Non-conferment of mandagapadi right on the Adi Dravidar community in the festival was unconstitutional, the Single Bench had observed while allowing a petition filed by a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste seeking permission for members of the community to conduct mandagapadi. The petitioner had complained that the Adi Dravidar families were excluded from the performance of mandagapadi during the 10-day annual festival.

