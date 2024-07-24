Temple mandagapadi: Adi Dravidar people to perform mandagapadi on 11th day of festival

Kamatchi Amman Temple festival in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district will now be a 11-day temple festival and the Adi Dravidar (Scheduled Caste) people will be permitted to perform mandagapadi on the 11th day of the festival. The ‘kaapu’ will be removed the next day, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that the festival will be extended to 11 days. The Adi Dravidar families will conduct the mandagapadi and all the other rituals which are conducted by Caste Hindus. The parties agreed to it.

The court took note of the fact that the temple festival would begin on August 4 by tying the ‘kaapu’ and the Adi Dravidar families will be associated as ‘mandagapaditharar’ and perform mandagapadi on the 11th day, August 14. The court directed all the parties to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the event and the Revenue and Police officials to supervise and monitor the event. The court directed the Aranthangi Tahsildar to file a compliance report and posted the matter on August 19.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by three persons, Kasinadhan, Tamilarasan and Swaminadhan, against the Single Bench order that had issued directions that the Adi Dravidar community should be associated as ‘mandagapaditharar’ on one of the days in the 10-day festival. The temple festival has now been extended to 11 days.

Non-conferment of the mandagapadi right on the Adi Dravidar community in the festival is unconstitutional, the Single Bench had observed while allowing a petition filed by a petitioner belonging to a Scheduled Caste seeking permission for the members of the community to conduct mandagapadi in the temple festival. The petitioner had complained that the Adi Dravidar families were being excluded from the performance of mandagapadi during the temple festival.