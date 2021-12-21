Temple land retrieved after 70 years

Dindigul

21 December 2021 20:53 IST

Officials of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment removed a seven-decade old encroachment on the land of Chellandiamman Temple here on Tuesday.

In the presence of a huge posse of police, Assistant Commissioner Anitha and temple Executive Officer C. Maheswari removed a two-storey house adjacent to the temple off Dindigul-Palani highway.

The officials, during a routine survey last year, found that the house had been constructed on over 355 sq feet of the temple property. When Joint Commissioner of HR and CE B. Bharathi issued a notice for eviction, the house owner challenged it in the High Court. The owner claimed the ownership with a document, which the HR and CE officials said was fake. However, the High Court refused to interfere and asked the house owner to appeal before the appropriate authority.

Since the owner did not give reply to the notice, the officials removed it on Tuesday and retrieved the land.