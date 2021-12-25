Madurai

Temple hundial opened

PALANI

The officials of the HR & CE opened the hundials at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the hundial collection during the last month was ₹ 2.36 crore which included 59 currencies in different denominations from countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka among others.

The counting revealed that 764 grams of gold and 12.75 kgs of silver were also in the hundials. Apart from the temple staff, officials from the bank, college students and social workers were present, the note added.

Teacher arrested

A 56-year-old teacher attached to the Middle School at K. Velur was arrested under POCSO Act on Saturday. Police said that the teacher was alleged to have indulged in harassing minor girl students. Following the criminal offence, the accused was suspended. Further investigation is on.


