Temple hundial broken, silver ornament and cash stolen in Ramanathapuram district

Published - June 30, 2024 08:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The broken hundials at a temple in Alangulam village in Ramanathapuram district.

Burglars decamped with ₹2 lakh in cash, offerings from three hundials and silver ornament from Periya Karuthaar Ayyanar temple in Alangulam village near Uthirakosamangai shrine in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Police said a case had been registered a case and they were on the look out for the thieves. The complaint stated that the temple priest locked the doors on Saturday night and when he reopened them on Sunday morning, he saw the lock broken.

When he entered the shrine, he found the three hundials in Swami sannidhi broken and the offerings of devotees missing. A sum of ₹2 lakh in cash, which was kept in the almirah on the office premises, was stolen. Also, the silver kavacham weighing five kg was stolen.

Investigation by Uthirakosamangai police showed that the burglars took away the hard disc of the CCTV and, hence, they could not view the video footage. They suspect that the burglars wore gloves to avoid finger prints and sprayed chilli powder around the shrine to prevent detection of scent.

