Temple festival turns violent; five police personnel injured

Five police personnel, including an Inspector of Police and a woman Sub-Inspector, were injured in a violent incident reported in a temple festival near here on Saturday.

Since August 9, the annual festival was going on at the famous Santhana Mariamman Temple in Karambavilai near here. Two days ago, when celebrations were on, trouble arose between two groups. Police personnel on bandobust duty rounded them and held talks following which the issue appeared to have come to an end.

However, on Friday night, some youth from both sides were reportedly engaged in a war of words near the temple. Within about an hour, the issue snowballed and turned violent. Vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were damaged. The mob pelted stones at a police vehicle in which glass panes were hit. Some of the dwellings in the nearby vicinity too were at the receiving end as stones hit the glass windows.

As the scene looked like a war-zone, a large contingent of police led by Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan and team arrived.

Arumuganeri Inspector of Police Senthil, Woman SI Mary, constables Palpandi, Anandapechi, Walter and other civilians, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. They were being treated in private hospitals and at Tiruchendur Government Hospital.

Tiruchendur police registered cases and detained 13 suspects. The SP is camping and according to reports, there were no untoward incidents since Sunday morning. The police had formed special teams to pick up more suspects.