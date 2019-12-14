Temple elephants on their way to health camp

The Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple elephant Deivanai, 22, was transported for the 48-day rejuvenation camp to be held at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore district from Monday.
According to temple officials, the elephant was safely boarded on a truck at around 5.30 a.m. after performing special poojas. With the able support of three mahouts and temple staff accompanying the elephant, the vehicle started the journey at 7.20 a.m.
Temple Superintendent Ramasubramanian said that the elephant would take part in the rejuvenation camp at the Mettupalayam camp situated along the Bhavani river. The State had ordered the camp for all temple elephants.
Similarly, officials said that the temple elephant Kumudavalli of Thirukolur Vaithamanadhi Perumal Temple and Lakshmi of Irattai Thirupathi Thevarpran Temple were moved by special trucks from the respective destinations in the early morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.