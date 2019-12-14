Temple elephants on their way to health camp

The Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple elephant Deivanai, 22, was transported for the 48-day rejuvenation camp to be held at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore district from Monday.

According to temple officials, the elephant was safely boarded on a truck at around 5.30 a.m. after performing special poojas. With the able support of three mahouts and temple staff accompanying the elephant, the vehicle started the journey at 7.20 a.m.

Temple Superintendent Ramasubramanian said that the elephant would take part in the rejuvenation camp at the Mettupalayam camp situated along the Bhavani river. The State had ordered the camp for all temple elephants.

Similarly, officials said that the temple elephant Kumudavalli of Thirukolur Vaithamanadhi Perumal Temple and Lakshmi of Irattai Thirupathi Thevarpran Temple were moved by special trucks from the respective destinations in the early morning.