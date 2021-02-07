Temple elephants leave for rejuvenation camp

The elephants of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Alagarkoil and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple left the city on Sunday for the 48-day rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam.
The annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants from across the State will be held from Monday. Sundaravalli Thayar, the 15-year-old elephant of Sundararaja Perumal Temple, left for the camp in the small hours of Sunday. A mahout and an assistant, who tested negative for COVID-19, were sent with the elephant, say temple officials.
Parvathi, the 24-year-old elephant of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, also left for the camp with a mahout and an assistant mahout after they tested negative for COVID-19.
An official from the Animal Husbandry department said basic medical tests were performed for the elephants to check whether they were medically fit for the journey.
The elephant of Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram - Deivanai - which had trampled its mahout to death last year, returned from Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi after a period of nearly eight months. M. Ramasamy, Deputy Commissioner (in charge) of the temple, said they were expecting orders for transporting the elephant to the camp at Thekkampatti.
