Temple car festival cancelled

TIRUNELVELI

12 April 2021 17:59 IST

The annual car and float festival at Ulagambigai Udanurai Papanasam Swami Temple has been cancelled.

According to the temple administration, the holy flag was hoisted on April 5. The car festival was scheduled to be held on April 13 and the float festival on the following day (April 14). The Swami and Ambal deities would be taken out on procession.

With the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, however, the government announced cancellation of temple festivals as it attracted a huge turnout of devotees. Hence, all programmes had been cancelled. However, the rituals as per the agama sastra would be performed for the deities, Temple Executive Officer Jaganathan said.