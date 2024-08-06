Temple car drawn during Aadi festival of Ramanathaswamy temple

On the occasion of Aadi Thirukalyanam festival, thousands of devotees thronged Rameswaram on Tuesday to take part in the car festival of Sri Ramanathaswamy temple.

The festival which began on June 29 witnessed a series of events such as bringing Goddess Parvathavarthini in procession, thiruvilakku puja and procession on silver palanquin.

On the festival’s ninth day, the temple’s door opened for performing spatikalinga puja, sayaratchai puja and kaala pooja.

At around 9 a.m., Goddess Parvathi showed up in kannilakhanam. At 8 p.m., Goddess Parvathavarthini came on a procession on Ambal kizhi mount.

