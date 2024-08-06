GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple car drawn during Aadi festival of Ramanathaswamy temple

Published - August 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees draw the car of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Devotees draw the car of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

On the occasion of Aadi Thirukalyanam festival, thousands of devotees thronged Rameswaram on Tuesday to take part in the car festival of Sri Ramanathaswamy temple. 

The festival which began on June 29 witnessed a series of events such as bringing Goddess Parvathavarthini in procession, thiruvilakku puja and procession on silver palanquin.  

On the festival’s ninth day, the temple’s door opened for performing spatikalinga puja, sayaratchai puja and kaala pooja.  

At around 9 a.m., Goddess Parvathi showed up in kannilakhanam. At 8 p.m., Goddess Parvathavarthini came on a procession on Ambal kizhi mount.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.