Temple burgled

TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevailed at Veeravanallur here for a while on Thursday after burglars stole gold and silver ornaments from a 150-year-old temple in the village.

According to Veeravanallur villagers, the Esakki Amman Temple in the village was closed around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday after the regular ‘puja’ was performed. When the villagers went to the temple on Thursday morning, they found that the lock in the main entrance of the temple had been broken by the burglars, who had stolen gold and silver ornaments of the deity besides breaking the ‘hundi’ to take the offerings.

“While the lock at the first entrance remains intact, the locks in the main entrance have been broken. Besides taking the gold and the silver ornaments of the Amman, the burglars have also stolen the trident of the deity. Since the burglars are active in this area and targeting the temples, the police should take stringent action,” said E. Nambirajan, who registered the complaint with the Veeravanallur police.

Veeravanallur police are investigating.