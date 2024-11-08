Temple administrator held under POCSO Act for impregnating minor girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sai Baba temple administrator was arrested by Madurai City Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, parents of the victim learned about their daughter’s pregnancy when doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital informed them after she was admitted there for abdominal pain.

The victim and her friends used to visit the temple located near their houses to study and clean the campus until their parents returned home from work. They also helped the temple staff on their vacations, said the police.

The victim’s parents said their daughter informed them at the hospital that she was threatened by the accused not to disclose anything to them. “He had sexually assaulted the girl multiple times,” said the police.

Based on the statement of the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the All Women Police Station, Tallakulam, against the accused, Sasikumar, under Sections 5(i), j(j)(ii) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and Section 351 (2) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is on.

