Television mechanic murdered

Thoothukudi

20 October 2021 19:58 IST

A television mechanic was murdered by a catering graduate at Ettaiyapuram on Wednesday.

Police said television mechanic S. Surya Raghavan, 31, of Kumaragiri Pudur near Ettaiyapuram married a 21-year-old girl from a different caste two months ago despite stiff opposition from both the families. Against this backdrop, he was murdered on Wednesday morning when he came to the shop. The assailant chopped off his head and threw it on the road.

During investigation, Ettaiyapuram police found that K. Anantharaj, 22, of nearby Chozhapuram wanted to marry the girl. However, she turned down his proposal and made it clear that she would marry Surya Raghavan as she was in love with him.

Agitated over this, Anantharaj murdered Surya Raghavan after sprinkling chilli powder on his face.

The Ettaiyapuram police arrested Anantharaj, a catering graduate.