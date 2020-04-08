Telephonic counselling sessions to aid psychological care

In an attempt to ensure that the public have access to mental health care, TOPKIDS is offering free telephonic counselling from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the TOPKIDS chairan, Dr. Dheep, most fears are aggravated by messages on social media platforms and rumours spread through messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

“With the lockdown and social distancing in place now, personal visits to psychiatrists or mental health professionals have to be avoided. The simple and easy option which can be done for free, is to seek this help and guidance over the telephone,” he says.

He adds that it is common to experience despair during these times and be stigmatised towards discussing these topics. This is why he assures that all calls will be handled by experienced counselors and the conversations will be kept strictly confidential as in the case of all counselling sessions.

People can contact 98421-78739 or 98437-81073 for psychologist support.