Madurai

Telephonic counselling sessions to aid psychological care

“It is common to experience despair during these times and be stigmatised towards discussing these topics”

In an attempt to ensure that the public have access to mental health care, TOPKIDS is offering free telephonic counselling from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the TOPKIDS chairan, Dr. Dheep, most fears are aggravated by messages on social media platforms and rumours spread through messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

“With the lockdown and social distancing in place now, personal visits to psychiatrists or mental health professionals have to be avoided. The simple and easy option which can be done for free, is to seek this help and guidance over the telephone,” he says.

He adds that it is common to experience despair during these times and be stigmatised towards discussing these topics. This is why he assures that all calls will be handled by experienced counselors and the conversations will be kept strictly confidential as in the case of all counselling sessions.

People can contact 98421-78739 or 98437-81073 for psychologist support.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 2:28:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/telephonic-counselling-sessions-to-aid-psychological-care/article31287456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY