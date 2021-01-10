Tejas Express runs again

Su. Venkatesan, MP, received the passengers of Tejas Express with sweets welcoming Southern Railway’s decision to re-introduce the train on Sunday after it was cancelled for a brief period.

Southern Railway had cancelled the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Chennai Tejas Express trains with effect from January 4 due to poor patronage. However, after the intervention of the MP, the train services have been resumed from Sunday.

Mr. Venkatesan said that poor patronage should not be a criteria for cancelling the services when the Centre itself was asking passengers to make only essential journeys. Besides, exorbitant fare was also a reason, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan also demanded that the Tejas train should be named after Tamil Sangam. He wondered why the railway administration was confusing the passengers with train numbers. “Even if they are special trains, the trains could be named after the existing names like Pandian or Nellai special train,” he said.

Passengers, who got down from the train, said that the train was very convenient and should be run as usual.