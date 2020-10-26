‘Tejas Express must stop at Dindigul’

DINDIGUL

26 October 2020 19:01 IST

Chennai-Madurai-Chennai Superfast Tejas Express should stop in Dindigul railway station, said D. Kirubakaran, president of Dindigul District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Monday.

In a letter to Southern Railway General Manager, he said a delegation from the chamber apprised the GM recently in Chennai, and the local MP had also pressed the demand in Parliament. Stoppage of the train in Dindigul would help passengers visiting Palani and Kodaikanal and also those from Theni district.

He also appealed to the GM to ply day trains from Dindigul to Chennai, Begaluru, Salem and Coimbatore. The Sabarimala train from Madurai should be operated through Dindigul and Bodinayakkanur.