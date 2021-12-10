Teething problems surface in renovated Periyar bus stand

A bus is parked near the bay at the renovated Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Friday.

10 December 2021 21:27 IST

‘Necessary changes in the design of the bays should be made’

Madurai

Two days after inauguration of the renovated Periyar Bus stand, teething problems faced by the passengers have surfaced.

Even as bus drivers complained of inconvenience, passengers allege about inadequate number of toilet and urinal facilities in the new bus stand constructed under Smart City programme.

Even as the authorities have ensured laying of Hayath Khan Road and removing encroachments on the roads around the bus stand to ensure free flow of traffic in the new pattern since Wednesday, lack of signage boards has been a major problem.

Except for temporary flex boards, no route boards have been placed in the four platforms to help the passenger reach the right bay for the bus to their destination.

“Hundreds of passengers have been asking people around and also the police outpost and the TNSTC office for the right platforms,” a policeman said.

Besides, the men and women were complaining about lack of toilet facility in the southern side of the bus stand.

“The number of urinals is highly inadequate considering the huge volume of passengers arriving here everyday,” said a driver.

Besides, the TNSTC crew said that lack of rest room, which was provided in the old bus stand, was putting them in a disadvantaged position.

Besides, lack of signages for drinking water dispensers and toilets was also a major problem at the new facility.

Officials present in the bus stand said that the Corporation should ensure proper cleaning at regular intervals to ensure hygiene in the toilets.

The bus bays in platform one has been constructed in such a way that the buses can be parked only in the reverse direction. “It takes lot of time and also poses risk while putting the buses in the reverse direction,” a traffic police constable said.

Buses are parked on the road instead in the bays. Passengers are seen waiting under the sun to board buses.

A driver said that necessary changes in the design of the bays should be made to help easy negotiation of the buses in the platform.