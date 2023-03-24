Teens, couple held in murder for gain case

March 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Radhapuram police have arrested four persons including two teens and a couple in connection with a murder for gain case.

Police said A. Usha, 68, a widow from Sivasubramaniyapuram under Radhapuram police station limits, was living alone as her children are abroad. When she was found unconscious on Tuesday evening, neighbours took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Usha’s body was in a freezer as her sons had to fly down when a relative found that she had injuries on her neck and her gold chain was missing.

When the Radhapuram Police investigated, they found that the CCTV cameras in her house had been damaged, which strengthened their suspicion that it was a murder for gain. They inquired Jaya who worked as domestic help at Usha’s house. The police also questioned her son Ranjit, 18, a college student and they found that the teen had come to Usha’s house on Tuesday. When the police frisked him, they recovered the pawn shop receipt for mortgaging Usha’s chain.

On furhter investigation, Ranjit confessed that he and his friend Vinodh, 18, from the same village had gone to Usha’s house and tried to snatch her gold chain. Since she resisted, they forcibly snatched it resulting in her injuries and fainted.

After leaving the scene of crime with the gold chain, Ranjit, who had planned to buy a new bike with the money from mortgaging the chain, gave the chain to his relative Udhaya Prakash of the same area and asked him to mortgage it. Ranjit promised to give him a share. Udhaya Prakash and his wife Subha mortgaged the gold chain.

When Ranjit came to know that Usha had breathed her last in the attack, he came to her house after the body was brought home from the hospital. Ranjit, Vinodh, Udhaya Prakash and Subha were arrested on Thursday.