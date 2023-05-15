May 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Dejected over their family members’ refusal to their marriage plan, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, ended their lives, near Palamedu here on Monday.

The police said that the the boy and the girl, belonging to same caste, were studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Palamedu.

Both were from different villages and had fallen in love. The teenagers had appeared for their Plus Two examination.

The boy had asked his mother to arrange for his marriage with his classmate. However, the widowed mother had scolded him. She advised him to focus on his studies and told him that it was not an appropriate age for him to get married.

Subsequently, the boy was found dead in his house at Saranthangi. Few hours later, the girl was found dead near her house in Sernthamangalam.

Both the bodies were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Palamedu police have registered two cases of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.