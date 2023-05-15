ADVERTISEMENT

Teenagers end their lives near Madurai after plan to marry was rejected by parents

May 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dejected over their family members’ refusal to their marriage plan, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, ended their lives, near Palamedu here on Monday.

The police said that the the boy and the girl, belonging to same caste, were studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Palamedu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were from different villages and had fallen in love. The teenagers had appeared for their Plus Two examination.

The boy had asked his mother to arrange for his marriage with his classmate. However, the widowed mother had scolded him. She advised him to focus on his studies and told him that it was not an appropriate age for him to get married.

Subsequently, the boy was found dead in his house at Saranthangi. Few hours later, the girl was found dead near her house in Sernthamangalam.

Both the bodies were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Palamedu police have registered two cases of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US