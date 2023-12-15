GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager whose vital organs were harvested given State honours

December 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

State honours were given to the mortal remains of the boy, whose vital organs were donated after the teen suffered brain death during an educational tour in the United States.

 Engineer Thomas Ruben of Moolakkaadu near Kallikulam close to Valliyoor in the district and his wife Vincy are working in Kuwait. Their eldest son Sahaya Jebas Prajop, 17, a Grade 12 student studying in a school in Kuwait, had gone to Florida along with 55 students and teachers on an educational tour.

 When he was in a hotel in Orlando, he took bath in a pool along with other students on November 23 and drowned. After being admitted to a hospital, Sahaya Jebas was declared brain dead on December 4.

 Mr. Ruben and Vincy, who rushed to the US, came forward to donate their son’s vital organs, the organs were harvested in the US.

 As the mortal remains of the boy were brought to Moolakkaadu on Friday, Holy Mass was conducted at the St. Peter’s Church in the village in which a few hundred villagers participated.

 After Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammeed Shabbir Alam and other government officials paid their last respects, the mortal remains were buried in Moolakkaadu.

