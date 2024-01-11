GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager held for murdering 7-year-old boy

January 11, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager was arrested for allegedly murdering a 7-year-old boy near here on Thursday.

 Police said M. Aswin Kumar, 7, a Class 2 student, was found dead with bleeding injury in front of his house in Vembar on Wednesday when the boy’s parents had gone out. The incident came to light when the boy’s mother Shanthi returned home.

 The Soorangudi police sent the body with deep stab injury on the neck to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

 During investigation, the police found that A. Thomas, 19, of the same village had stabbed the boy to death when the victim resisted his attempts for sexual abuse.

 The police subsequently arrested Thomas on Thursday.

