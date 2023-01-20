Teenager arrested for murdering youth, burying body

January 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police have arrested a teenager for allegedly murdering a youth and burying the body in a forest in October 2022.

Police said T. Rajendran, 22, an engineering student from Selvamarudhur near Thisaiyanvilai, did not return home after he went to the ‘dasara’ festival held at Kulasekarapattinam on October 9 last year. Based on the complaint from the boy’s father, Thangadurai, the Thisaiyanvilai police registered a case.

Meanwhile, the Thisaiyanvilai police picked-up a teenager from Selvamarudhur in connection with a bike theft case and let him off after inquiry. On returning home, the boy told his friend that he was thinking that he would be grilled in connection with the murder of Rajendran.

As the information the teen had shared with his friend spread, Inspector of Police, Valliyoor, Stephen Jose, grilled the boy and found that he, with the help of two of his friends, had murdered Rajendran and buried the body near Thattarmadam near Thisaiyanvilai.

“Since Rajendran and the teenager were in love with a same girl, the latter murdered him with the help of his friends and buried the body in a secluded area close to Thattarmadam,” the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the teenager’s friends.