Teenaged girl and youth found dead in Periakulam

August 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A youth and a teenage girl were found dead in a private farm near here on Saturday. Police said that the youth aged about 22 years and the girl aged 18 years were in love for a few years. They belonged to different castes. Hence, both their families were opposed to their relationship and had rejected the marriage proposal. Under such circumstances, they were found missing since Friday. The police spotted their bodies in a private farm. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for postmortem. Periakulam police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

