HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teenage girl murdered for rejecting marriage proposal

October 02, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste was murdered by a youth from an intermediate caste in Tirunelveli town on Monday.

 Police said an unidentified person slit the throat of M. Sandhya, 18, of Thiruppanikarisalkulam near here as she was taking a few fancy articles and toys from the godown of a shop, where she was working. She died on the spot.

Her relatives, backed by members affiliated to caste outfits, staged a road roko at Chokkappanai Mukku near Swami Nellaiyappar Temple. While police were holding talks with them, assuring that the culprit would be arrested shortly, a few protestors picked up a heated argument with a woman police inspector and verbally abused her as the male officers watched. The road blockade on the busy road paralysed the vehicular traffic for a while.

 After collecting CCTV footage from the scene of crime, police nabbed Kannan, 22, from Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district for allegedly murdering the girl. As the police were grilling the suspect, the relatives of the deceased girl said she was murdered for rejecting a marriage proposal from him.

However, when other girls working in the shop were questioned, they said Sandhya was in touch with Kannan for a while but left him after she reportedly found him consuming alcohol. Hence, Kannan might have murdered Sandhya, police sources said.

Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.