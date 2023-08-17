HamberMenu
Teen murders grandmother, aunt in Madurai; dumps bodies in nearby building

Police said the 19-year-old’s relatives had objected to his relationship with a young woman at his college; the student was angry about this and murdered both women with the help of a friend

August 17, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a horrific incident on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, a first-year pharmacy student, J. Gunaseelan (19), murdered his grandmother, A. Mahizhammal (58) and his aunt, M. Alagu Priya (22) in Ellis Nagar in Madurai, after they objected to his relationship with a young woman.

S.S. Colony police have arrested the teenager, and also his friend, M. Rishikumar (23).

The police said Gunaseelan was staying at his maternal uncle, A. Manikandan’s house in Bodi Line in Ellis Nagar, while pursuing his studies. He fell in love with a young woman at his college. When his family found out about his relationship, his grandmother and his aunt objected to it and scolded him. Irked over this, Gunaseelan decided to murder them.

Along with Rishi, Gunaseelan first murdered the elderly woman and dumped her body in a nearby building that was under construction. Then, the two killed his aunt, and dumped her body in another part of the same building.

When Manikandan got home and asked Gunaseelan where the women were, Gunaseelan told him that they had gone to a temple and left their mobile phones at home.

However, the crime came to light the following evening, when an odour began emanating from the bodies.

The S.S. Colony Police sent the bodies to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

