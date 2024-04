April 22, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly murdering his father.

The police said a cook in Thoothukudi used to beat his wife and two daughters under the influence of alcohol. When he beat his wife on Sunday night, his 15-year-old eldest son tried to prevent him from beating his mother. Agitated over this, the cook assaulted his son too.

An enraged teenager allegedly hacked his father to death on the spot.