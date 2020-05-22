Madurai

Teen held for hanging to death cat, squirrel

TIRUNELVELI

The Pazhavoor police have arrested a teen for hanging to death a cat and a squirrel and sharing this video showing the inhuman act on the social media.

Police said S. Thangaraj, 19, of Sathya Nagar near Pazhavoor, who caught the animals from the cowshed behind his house a few days ago, hanged the animals to death and recorded it with his mobile phone. As he shared on the social media the video showing the animals being gruesomely hanged to death, the public informed the Pazhavoor police about this video that triggered a huge outcry.

When the Pazhavoor police picked up Thangaraj and questioned him about the killing of animals, he reportedly confessed to it. Subsequently, he was arrested on Thursday evening. He was released on bail.

