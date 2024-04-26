ADVERTISEMENT

Teen gives birth to boy; hunt on to nab youth

April 26, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

 The Colachel All Women Police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly impregnated a teenage girl. Police said a 17-year-old girl from a coastal hamlet in the district was brought to the Thuckalay Government Hospital recently after she complained of stomach pain. When the doctors examined, they found that she was pregnant. As the girl was admitted to the hospital, she gave birth to a baby boy a couple of days ago. After the doctors alerted the Colachal All Women Police, they found that one Manish, 27, from a village near Colachal had impregnated the teen. Subsequently, the Colachal All Women Police have registered case against Manish.

