Teen falls into septic tank, dies

Thoothukudi

31 July 2020 20:26 IST

A teenage lorry cleaner met a watery grave on Friday as a concrete slab covering a sceptic tank collapsed while he was standing on it.

Police said M. Suryaprakash, 16, of Vannarpettai in Thaalamuthu Nagar, a school drop-out, who was working as lorry cleaner, returned home on Friday afternoon for lunch. He was standing on the septic tank and washing his face.

As the concrete slab covering the septic tank had corroded, it suddenly collapsed. Suryaprakash fell into the septic tank. His family members and neigbours tried to lift him from the tank. Since the struggle continued for about 10 minutes, Suryaprakash had swooned even as he was fished out and rushed to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

The doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.