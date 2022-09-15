Teen electrocuted in lathe

ADVERTISEMENT

A teen, who was working in a lathe after school hours due to poverty, got electrocuted on Wednesday night.

Police said K. Gurumurthy, 15, a Class 9 student and son of manual labourer Karnamaharajan from Subramaniyapuram near Vilaathikulam in the district, was working in a lathe near Vilaathikulam Government Hospital after the end of the school hours.

When he was closing the shop on Wednesday night, he accidentally touched a live wire and got electrocuted.

Even though he was immediately rushed to the Vilaathikulam Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him ‘brought dead’.

Vilaathikulam police have registered a case.