Teen electrocuted in lathe

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
September 15, 2022 20:23 IST

A teen, who was working in a lathe after school hours due to poverty, got electrocuted on Wednesday night.

 Police said K. Gurumurthy, 15, a Class 9 student and son of manual labourer Karnamaharajan from Subramaniyapuram near Vilaathikulam in the district, was working in a lathe near Vilaathikulam Government Hospital after the end of the school hours.

 When he was closing the shop on Wednesday night, he accidentally touched a live wire and got electrocuted.

 Even though he was immediately rushed to the Vilaathikulam Government Hospital, the doctors there declared him ‘brought dead’.

 Vilaathikulam police have registered a case.

