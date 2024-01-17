Teen drowns in well

January 17, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Plus Two student drowned in a well at Thalapathisamudhram near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

Police said G. Michael Raja, 17, of Thalapathisamudhram East was taking bath in the well at Kovilpaththu near his village on Wednesday along with his friends. He drowned in the well and fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body. It is suspected that Michael Raja developed fits when he was taking bath and drowned.

Eravadi police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.