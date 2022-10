An outing with friends turned tragic for a 17-year-old boy who fell into the Anju Veedu waterfalls at Pethuparai in Dindigul district on Wednesday. According to Kodaikanal police, the deceased has been identified as D. Prince of Naidupuram in Kodaikanal.

The body has been retrieved and shifted to the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.