HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technocrats from IIT Madras conduct tests on Pamban rail bridge; empty rakes operated to check stability

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Empty rakes were run on Pamban rail bridge to check stability on Monday.

Empty rakes were run on Pamban rail bridge to check stability on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Empty rakes were run on the Pamban rail bridge to check the stability and among other issues, railway officials said here on Monday.

Last week, when the Rameswaram-Chennai Express train crossed the bridge, some technical snag was spotted from the sensor recordings installed on the bridge. As a precautionary measure, the railways announced that all trains would leave from Mandapam railway station instead of Rameswaram station until further orders.

Senior officials and bridge engineering experts from Chennai reached the site and examined the snag two days ago.

The IIT Madras, which had installed the sensors, visited the site and decided to run empty rakes to check for fitness of the bridge, officials said.

Meanwhile, railway officials here said that till December 28, the trains would be operated from Mandapam railway station only.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.