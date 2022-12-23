ADVERTISEMENT

Technical snag on Pamban sea bridge

December 23, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Train services were suspended to Rameswaram following maintenance of Pamban rail bridge.

RAMESWARAM

A technical snag reported on the Pamban sea bridge connecting Mandapam railway station with Rameswaram island station forced passengers to go to Mandapam station.

The Rameswaram-Madurai train (06656) was cancelled on Saturday while trains leaving to Chennai from Rameswaram departed from Mandapam railway station.

Officials in Mandapam railway station said that the 2.05 km cantilever bridge had developed a snag about four years ago in 2018. It was detected by the duty officers. A team from the IIT Madras, which conducted a study, installed sensors and, on completion, trains resumed services from March 2019.

Again, a technical snag was spotted on the bridge. Operation of trains was suspended, officials said. The service would resume as and when the problem was sorted out. Until then, trains would leave from Mandapam station.

The news about the technical snag, which reached the passengers in Rameswaram, made them to rush to Mandapam by other means of transport. However, railway officials said that they would give ample time for the passengers to reach Mandapam from the island.

The trains including Rameswaram to Chennai and other destinations left from Mandapam station, officials said.

