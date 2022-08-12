Technical skills training programme for engineering graduates 

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Sony India Software Centre to equip engineering graduates with industry ready technical skills, through their training programme.

The student selection process is based on academic performance of engineering graduates who passed out in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in all the examinations and whose parents have an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh.

A written entrance examination would be conducted followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training programme.

The course is being offered free of cost. The ‘Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program’ will provide training in select areas such as Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Computer Graphics besides Business Communication skills.

Director, IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti said the programme is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exist between graduating students and the industry’s requirements. He hoped that many students, particularly from the non-urban regions would benefit from the initiative.

Sony India Software Centre will extend employment to the top 15 performers of this course. The Pravartak Technologies Foundation will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies by arranging for their interviews through the IITM PTF placement cell.

The duration of the course is approximately six months. It will be a full-time course, conducted in the physical mode in classrooms provided by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Certificates will be provided for the students on successfully completing the training programme. Those interested can apply at - https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in/.