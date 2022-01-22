Technical glitch in MCC portal hindering registration for medical counseling

Overseas candidates not receiving OTP on their mobile phones with 8-digit number

Overseas candidates who had cleared NEET and are trying to register themselves for the counselling through online undergraduate medical/dental seats under NRI quota are facing technical glitches.

K.Y. Issam Zidane, one of the candidates, who did his schooling in Qatar and cleared NEET, said that he did not receive the one-time password on his mobile phone to complete the registration process.

“Our mobile phones have 8-digit number in Qatar.I had used the same number which I had used for applying for NEET. Now, my personal details have been ported from NEET application for the counseling process,” he said.

It was when the porting of personal details took place, the 8-digit number has been automatically changed into 10 digit, probably because mobile numbers in India have got 10 digits.

When Zidane first attempted to register, he got the OTP on his mobile phone for creating user id and password. But, subsequent attempts to get the OTP for filling up the online application have failed.

Zidane, who has come to his native place in Virudhunagar, said that all the overseas candidates, who had given their overseas mobile numbers were facing this technical glitch.

While the Medical counseling Committee (MCC) portal of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has the option of sending the OTP through the candidate’s e-mail, that option was not working, said Zidane.

After multiple failed attempts, the candidate has flagged the issue to MCC through its grievances redressal mechanism — e-mail id and call centre— many times in the last three days.

“However, the only reply we are getting is that the technical team is trying to resolve the glitch,” he said.

His grandfather, K.S. Kader Mohideen, a retired BSNL employee, claimed several other overseas candidates had also raised the issue even through the Indian embassy at Doha, he added. The issue can be resolved if the option of sending OTPs through e-mail id is activated by MCC, he said.

The last date for registration is January 24.