ADVERTISEMENT

Technical glitch hits Vande Bharat special service

November 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Technicians attending to technical issues of Vande Bharat Express special train at Tirunelveli Junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Passengers of Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat special train service suffered a detention of over 75 minutes here following technical glitches.

Vande Bharat special train services were being operated between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli on November 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 21 and 28 with stoppages at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar. The train would leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m.  In the return direction, it would leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m..

 After leaving Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on Thursday (November 16), the first special service reached Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m. When the train was to leave for Chennai at 3 p.m., unexpected technical issues delayed the train’s departure for more than 75 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “Power supply to the engine got paralysed following the technical issue. The technicians here cannot locate and rectify the problem. Hence, the departure is getting delayed,” the railway officials here said.

 Even though the technicians tried their level best, they could not fix the issue and the train was slowly operated with one of the two engines at 4.14 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US