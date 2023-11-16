Technical glitch hits Vande Bharat special service

November 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Passengers of Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat special train service suffered a detention of over 75 minutes here following technical glitches.

Vande Bharat special train services were being operated between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli on November 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 21 and 28 with stoppages at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar. The train would leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m..

After leaving Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on Thursday (November 16), the first special service reached Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m. When the train was to leave for Chennai at 3 p.m., unexpected technical issues delayed the train’s departure for more than 75 minutes.

“Power supply to the engine got paralysed following the technical issue. The technicians here cannot locate and rectify the problem. Hence, the departure is getting delayed,” the railway officials here said.

Even though the technicians tried their level best, they could not fix the issue and the train was slowly operated with one of the two engines at 4.14 p.m.