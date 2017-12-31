‘Tech tools will help CAs compete on global platform’

‘Aridhalum Theridhalum,’ a two-day national convention for CA aspirants, organised by the South India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), was inaugurated at Raja Muthiah Mandram here on Saturday.

T.N. Manoharan, Chairman of Canara Bank, in his inaugural address, said, “The CAs now have access to technological tools like cloud computing, big data, data mining and virtual machines, which will make it easy for them to compete on international platform.” Mr. Manoharan said with singular focus on the Goods and Services Tax filing of returns would be streamlined and focused for practising consultants.

Conference convenor Daniel I. Selvaraj said the GST opened up vast opportunities for the CAs to explore and contribute to the global market.

K. Jalapathi, chairman, Southern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association, said the CAs faced competition from trained professionals from other countries. “It is important to remain wise and sharp while rendering service in our profession,” he said.

The event would be a value addition to students, said R. Jegadeesh, chairman, ICAI, Madurai branch.