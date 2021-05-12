Teams to check residents at doorsteps

12 May 2021 21:02 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has deployed teams to screen the people at their doorsteps.

In a statement, Collector V. Vishnu said the district administration, as part of the anti-COVID-19 measure, has deployed the village health nurses, anganwadi workers and volunteers of women self-help groups to check the body temperature and the oxygen saturation level of the people having symptoms for the viral infection at their doorsteps.

Advertising

Advertising

The team will also assist the individuals to reach the nearest government hospital for treatment.

Hence, the people, who should not come out of their houses unnecessarily, should cooperate with the screening teams to prevent further spreading of COVID-19 in the district, Mr. Vishnu appealed.