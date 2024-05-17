Teams stationed in taluks for relief, rescue as rain lashes Kanniyakumari district

Kanniyakumari district received widespread rain for the third day on Friday, recording the total rainfall of 405 mm.

Even though there was no heavy downpour, incessant drizzle continued throughout the day across the district. With the irrigation tanks getting sufficient influx of water even before the start of southwest monsoon, farmers are jubilant about ensuing Kannipoo paddy season.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the district administration had taken efforts to prevent loss of life or property during the anticipated onslaught of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Teams of officials from Public Works, Revenue, Public Health, Police, State Highways, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, urban and rural local bodies, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, etc., had been put on high alert in every block. These teams, which had already identified low-lying flood-prone areas, would rush to the affected areas based on the nature of distress, he said.

While people living close to waterbodies and water courses had been alerted not to take bath there, the officials had been instructed to submit reports on the water level in irrigation tanks and the strength of bunds. Sandbags had been kept ready in all necessary places to plug breaches.

The Collector said water was being discharged from the tanks which had attained full storage level and the officials had been instructed to maintain 80% storage in them. The PWD officials had been instructed to maintain water level in Pechipparai dam at 42 feet against the maximum level of 48 ft., and in Perunchani dam at 70 ft. (77 ft.). Blocks had been removed in water courses and drainage channels.

“Relief camps have been kept ready with all basic amenities for accommodating people living in low-lying areas in Agastheeswaram, Thovalai, Nagercoil, Kalkulam, Vilavancode, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor taluks. The TNCSC officials have been told to supply rice, sugar, dhal, etc., to the relief camps. Doctors and nurses will be stationed in all relief camps and also in affected areas. The flood-hit people may call 1750 for assistance,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The Fisheries Department officials had been instructed to keep sufficient number of fiberglass boats ready for rescuing people, he added.

All waterfalls in Courtallam experienced flashfloods on Friday afternoon following heavy downpour along the Western Ghats.

Rainfall occurred in several places in Kanniyakumari district such as Mayilady (65 mm), Kottaram (49), Chittar II (40), Nagercoil (31), Kaliyal and Petchipaarai dam (30 each), Mambazhathuraiyar dam (27), Anaikidangu (25), Kuzhithurai (18), Chittar I (16), Kozhiporevilai (13), Mukkadal dam (9), Aralvaizmozhi (8) and Thiruparappu (7).

Barring Manimuthar dam (52 mm) and Manjolai (22 mm), no area in Tirunelveli district witnessed any significant rainfall on Friday and similar situation prevailed in Thoothukudi district, where only Kayalpattinam (40 mm) and Tiruchendur (27 mm) recorded considerable precipitation.

