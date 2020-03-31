Teams formed to care for neglected, physically challenged, senior citizens

TIRUNELVELI

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has formed three teams to monitor the sale of fruits and vegetables at the right price, uninterrupted supply of food, medicine and other essential commodities for the aged and the physically challenged and food and shelter for the neglected and homeless people.

n a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Ms. Shilpa formed the three teams, each headed by a gazetted officer.

Ms. Shilpa said the district administration had created temporary vegetable markets in several places to avoid crowding and to ensure personal distancing to avert possible viral infections in the wake of COVID – 19 threat. Though officials attached to the Department of Agriculture had been deployed in these places to monitor the prices of the vegetables and fruits, the public can still have one more mechanism to redress their grievances, if any, in connection with the price of these farm produce.

Similarly, an officer had been entrusted with the job of ensuring proper serving of food and shelter to the homeless neglected persons while the third team will take care of the uninterrupted supply of food, medicines and essential commodities to the senior citizens and the physically challenged.

Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Officer (for complaints pertaining to price of fruits and vegetables) – 0462 – 2500141 / 2501141.

Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Officer (for food and shelter for the neglected) – 0462 – 2501074 / 2501076.

District Social Welfare and District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer (for supply of food, medicines and essential commodities for senior citizens and the physically challenged) – 0462 – 2501034.

“If there is any problem in these domains, the officials concerned may be contacted to get their grievances redressed,” Ms. Shilpa said.

Meanwhile, the public want to have more vegetable shops to avoid crowding in the existing temporary shops. Since the middle and the upper middle class population of NGO ‘A’ ‘B’ ‘C’ and New Colonies, Drivers’ Colony, Udhaya Nagar, Thirunagar, Mahizhchi Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Thamizh Nagar, Canara Bank Colony, Azhagar Nagar, Teachers’ Colony, Perumalpuram, State Bank Colony, housing more than 5,000 families, have to go to the already heavily crowded ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ either at Melapalayam or Maharaja Nagar, a new vegetable market may be opened on a sprawling 4 acres of land near NGO Colony Periyakulam, now being used by the boys for playing cricket.

“When NGO Colony was developed, the 4 acres of land was earmarked for constructing a cinema theatre, which is still lying vacant. Hence, this sprawling space may be used for creating a vegetable market, which will drastically reduce crowding in the farmers’ markets at Melapalayam and Maharaja Nagar to ensure personal distancing,” suggests Nallaperumal, secretary, Confederation of Residents’ Welfare Associations of Ward 27.

He also said similar measures could be put in place in the areas where there was need.