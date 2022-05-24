Teams begin inspection of stone quarries

TIRUNELVELI

Six teams headed by special officers comprising officials from the Mines, Revenue and Police have commenced an on-the-spot inspection of all the 55 stone quarries in the district here on Tuesday.

Following the tragic incident in Adaimithipankulam, where six workers were trapped in a private stone quarry on May 14, the Collector V Vishnu had ordered an inspection of all the quarries in the district.

After eight days of fighting to rescue the trapped workers by the teams from Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and others, only two lives could be saved.

The environmental activists and a few political parties had demanded justice and urged the government to stop all the activities in the quarries in the district. There were umpteen number of violations and rules neglected by the owners/lessees. The enforcement came in for severe criticism from the opposition parties.

In a bid to ensure that the quarries followed the regulation, the district administration had ordered inspection of all the quarries.

The activists urged the Collector to include the elected representatives from the rural local bodies to be part of the inspecting teams. The official visit of the quarries should be videographed and it should be transparent. The public should know the real situation in the quarries as they had proved to be death traps, they charged.