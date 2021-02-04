Central Committee inspects crop damages

VIRUDHUNAGAR

04 February 2021 22:19 IST

Collector R Kannan has submitted a comprehensive document to the Central Committee that a total of 11,557 hectares across the district had been destroyed in the unseasonal rains experienced last month here on Thursday.

Presenting a video on the extent of crop damages in Aruppukottai, Watrap, Tiruchuli, Kariapatti, Rajapalayam and among other locations to the Central Committee which included Ashutosh Agnihotri, Ministry of Home Affairs, Manoharan, Director, Directorate of Oilseed Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Hyderabad, and Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Disaster Management Commissioner D Jeyanathan and others, the Collector said that out of a total of 1.10 lakh hectares of crops raised including paddy (22,186 ha), small grains (52,828 ha), dhal (8580 ha), oil seed (10540 ha) and cotton (16068 ha), the farmers had lost 11,557 ha in the rains.

According to a press release, 5360 ha of paddy was damaged, 3113 ha of grains, 2107 ha of dhal, 975 ha of oil seeds and among others had been damaged in the rainfall.

At a few locations, where the committee members visited the hamlets, interacted with the farmers and the officials from the Agriculture department.

Explaining about the damages, some farmers at Sengulam, Keelakudi and Maravarperungudi said that due to heavy rain and subsequent water logging, the crops, which were waiting for harvest, had been destroyed. They also submitted petitions to the Central Committee seeking compensation.