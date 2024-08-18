ADVERTISEMENT

Team from Virudhunagar bags first prize in State-level quiz competition

Updated - August 18, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The team that won the State-level quiz competition with Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan in Virudhunagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team from Virudhunagar won a State-level quiz competition conducted by the district administration for students and civil services aspirants ahead of the third book fair here on Sunday.

The team comprising M. Balakumaran, G. Mahalakshmi and K. Divya Prabha won the first prize among the 234 teams that participated in the competition.

T. Madhavan, M. Mariraja and R. Kaikondaraj from Tenkasi bagged the second prize.

R. Pandiyarajan, A. Raguram and N. Kanmani of Virudhunagar secured the third spot. The 234 teams took up a written test in the first round. Twelve teams went to the semi-final from which teams made it to the finals.

The quiz competition on Tirukkural and Sangam Tamil literature was conducted by Joint Director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Sankara Saravanan.

Addressing the participants, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the competition for jobs in government departments had increased manifold. Around 15,000 jobs were being filled up by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission every year. At the national level, some four lakh posts were being filled up by UPSC, Railways and banks.

If the job aspirants from Tamil Nadu developed their competency in English along with knowledge in mathematics and aptitude, they stood a good chance of cracking UPSC examinations, he said.

Stating that the winners of the competitive examinations had put in their full involvement in preparation without wasting even a few minutes.

The cash award for first prize winners was ₹1 lakh followed by ₹75,000 (second) and ₹50,000 (third).

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhandapani, District Supply Officer Anitha, and Employment Officer (Career Guidance) A. Priyadarshini were among those who were present.

