College teachers stage dharna

A section of the teachers of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, along with the trade unions, staged a dharna in front of the college campus on Tuesday demanding appointment of qualified persons as heads of departments, joint principal and controller of examinations.

The teachers of St. Xavier’s College, being administered by the Jesuit priests, said they were urging the college management to appoint the senior-most faculty member of every department as its head and the Joint Principal and the Controller of Examination as per the government norms. After their repeated requests to the management to follow the State Government’s norms were ignored, they were organising a series of agitations that led to the suspension of two faculty members.

Protesting it, a section of the faculty members laid siege to the Office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Eduation at Pettai here along with the members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on October 27 last.

As these demands remained unfulfilled, the teachers resumed their agitation on the college premises on Monday. After the police asked them to give up the agitation on the college campus in the wake of the civic poll notification, the protestors, along with the trade unions and MUTA members staged a dharna in front of the main entrance of the college on Tuesday

Leading the agitation, CITU secretary Mohan said the protest would continue until the genuine demands of the teachers were met.