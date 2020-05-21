Madurai

Teachers demand transport facility

As evaluation of answer sheets of Plus Two State board students is scheduled to begin from May 27, teachers want better public transport facility to reach evaluation centres since some of them have to travel from other districts or far off places.

A government school teacher in Usilampatti said she had gone her hometown of Tiruvannamalai before the lockdown but could not get an e-pass to return to Madurai. ‘The e-pass portal doesn’t have a separate option for teachers. Private cab drivers demand ₹ 12,000 to go to Madurai but I cannot pay such a heavy amount. Besides, house owners do not allow us to return to our rented homes as they fear that we may be infected with COVID-19,’ she added.

A corporation school teacher said that those who come from far off places would find it difficult to reach the evaluation centres in the absence of public transport.

School Education Department officials say the evaluation will take place at two centres in the district - St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Balarengapuram and M.N.U. Jayaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School at Nagamalai Pudukottai.

“While only a few teachers can reach the centres through two-wheelers, most of us depend on public transport. So, how can we reach these schools everyday from remote locations,” he asked.

There is a need to operate an adequate number of buses for teachers to transport them to evaluation centres, said S. Murugan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduates and Post Graduates Teachers Association. “Buses should be operated from multiple places and frequently,” he said.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that each hall would accommodate only one group consisting of a chief examiner, a scrutiny officer and six assistant examiners as against four groups in order to maintain personal distancing. He said that they had spoken to higher authorities regarding transport arrangements for teachers to reach evaluation centres. “We are collecting names of teachers who have to travel from other districts. We will take steps to help them get e-passes,” he said.

