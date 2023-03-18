Teachers vow to defeat DMK if old pension scheme is not revived

March 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Association observed fast here on Saturday and vowed to defeat the ruling DMK if it ignores its poll promise of reviving the old pension scheme.

Led by P. Jeeva, district president of the Association, the protestors observed the fast at Chidambara Nagar Bus Stop near VVD Signal. State executive committee member of the Association S. Rengarajan inaugurated the protest.

Explaining their demand, former treasurer of the Association Wilson Barnabas said that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments, as promised to the government employees and teachers during the election, had scrapped the contributory pension scheme and reverted to the old pension scheme.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made a similar promise to the government employees and teachers during Assembly elections campaigns in 2021 in a bid to bag their votes and promised as such in the DMK’s manifesto.

“Though two years have lapsed after the DMK returned to power, the government is adamantly refusing to keep its promise. If this poll promise is not translated into action through an announcement in the State Budget to be presented on March 20, the government employees and teachers will ensure the defeat of the DMK and its allies in the ensuing Parliamentary election in May 2024. The Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Association will actively mobilize the support of all teachers and government employees to trounce the candidates of the DMK and its allies,” Mr. Wilson Barnabas asserted.

The pay anomalies in the Sixth and the Seventh Pay Commissions should be weeded out as promised by the DMK. Outsourcing of teaching should be stopped and the teachers appointed on contract basis under various schemes of the Union government should be made permanent in the available vacancies, the protestors said.