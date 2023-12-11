ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher’s vital organs give new life to seven patients

December 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Vital organs of a teacher, who suffered brain death in a road accident, have given new lease of life to seven patients.

Police said A. John Paul, 37, of Jerusalem Dharma Nagar near Sankarankovil, who was working as a teacher in a panchayat union primary school in Manimuthar, was going to the school on his bike on December 4. Even as he was crossing Pirancheri, a pedestrian crossed the road suddenly without noticing the approaching bike.

As John Paul applied the brakes, he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown on the road to sustain head injury. After being admitted to a private hospital in Palayamkottai, the accident victim suffered brain death on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When his family decided to donate the vital organs, the body of John Paul was shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas were harvested to be sent to various hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and to TVMCH.

Doctors of TVMCH, led by Dean, Revathi Balan paid respects to the mortal remains of the deceased before they were taken to his native place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US